NEW DELHI, Feb 16 Essar Oil, the key Indian buyer of Iranian crude, purchased 38.5 percent less oil from the sanctions-hit nation in January compared with the previous month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters shows. Essar had restricted shipments in January after the federal oil ministry asked refiners to keep purchases from Iran at last year's level, in line with the parametres of a nuclear deal between western powers and Tehran. Essar Oil's overall shipments from Tehran rose about 27 percent to about 4.9 million tonnes or 116,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first ten months of the contract year beginning on April 1, 2014, the data also showed. India took about 273,500 bpd of Iranian oil in January, a decline of about 21.5 percent from the previous month. The imports were about a third less than a year ago. Essar imported 107,700 bpd of oil from Tehran in January compared with 141,900 bpd a year ago, the data showed. Essar's total crude imports in January surged 1 percent to 376,900 bpd compared with the previous month, the data showed. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in January this year. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Jan Dec %chg Jan %chg Country 2015 2014 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 33.5 -100.0 32.8 -100.0 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 17.0 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 34.6 -100.0 Mexico 34.9 0.0 -- 67.9 -48.6 Venezuela 136.1 68.7 98.3 60.9 123.7 TOTAL 171.0 102.1 67.5 213.1 -19.8 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Iran 107.7 175.3 -38.5 141.9 -24.1 Iraq 64.6 95.9 -32.6 0.0 -- Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 14.4 -100.0 TOTAL 188.4 271.2 -30.5 156.3 20.5 Africa Egypt 17.5 0.0 -- 17.5 -0.4 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 13.8 -100.0 TOTAL 17.5 0.0 -- 31.3 -44.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 376.9 373.3 1.0 400.8 -6.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Susan Thomas)