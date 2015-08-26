Aug 26 Essar Oil's crude imports from Iran declined nearly 40 percent in July compared to the previous month, according to tanker arrival data obtained from sources and assessed by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics. Last month the private refiner became the first India company to import condensate of Pakistan origin supplied by trader Trafigura, the data showed. Essar shipped in about 130,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Iran in July, a jump of about 31.5 percent from a year ago, the data showed. Supplies from Iran accounted for about a third of Essar's overall shipments during the last month. Essar imported about 103,700 bpd from Iran in January-July 2015, a decline of about 15.3 percent from a year earlier, the data showed, as average for the first half was dragged down by Indian refiners' skipping purchases in March to meet the last fiscal year's target of 220,000 bpd. In July Essar also shipped in oil from Saudi Arabia, its first purchase from the Kingdom after November 2013, according to the data compiled by Reuters. India, Iran's biggest oil client after China, lifted an annual 2.4 percent more oil from the OPEC member in July, the data showed. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Region/ July June %chg July %chg Jan-July Jan-July %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.0 14.9 14.4 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 41.7 -93.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.6 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.0 9.9 51.3 Venezuela 133.0 132.9 0.1 127.7 4.2 118.1 84.9 39.1 TOTAL 133.0 132.9 0.1 127.7 4.2 153.1 163.0 -6.1 Asia Pakistan 10.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 0.0 -- Brunei 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Malaysia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 10.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 0.0 -- Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 32.2 -100.0 0.0 17.0 -100.0 Iran 129.8 216.0 -39.9 98.7 31.5 103.7 122.4 -15.3 Iraq 65.6 0.0 -- 63.8 2.7 57.2 28.3 102.3 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 6.3 -66.9 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.8 0.0 -- S. Arabia 13.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.9 0.0 -- U.A.E. 18.4 0.0 -- 19.2 -4.3 7.8 2.8 178.7 TOTAL 227.1 216.0 5.1 213.9 6.2 180.6 176.9 2.1 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.6 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.6 -100.0 Africa Egypt 18.6 19.2 -3.2 0.0 -- 13.4 5.1 162.1 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.0 -100.0 TOTAL 18.6 19.2 -3.2 0.0 -- 13.4 7.2 88.1 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.6 -100.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 389.4 368.2 5.8 341.6 14.0 348.7 354.2 -1.5 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Evans)