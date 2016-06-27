NEW DELHI, June 27 India's Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported 49.7 percent more Iranian oil in May compared with a year ago, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Essar shipped in about 187,300 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, an increase of about 4.6 percent from April, the data showed. Essar's oil imports from Iran averaged at about 149,500 bpd in the first five months of 2016 compared with 76,000 bpd of a year ago, when the private refiner had to cut imports under pressure from western sanctions against Iran's nuclear programme, the data showed. Iran's share in overall imports by Essar Oil in the January-May period rose to 41 percent from about 23 percent in the year-ago period. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun May April % Change May %Change Jan-May Jan-May %Change try 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 32.6 -100.0 0.0 23.9 -100.0 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.1 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.3 21.1 -32.3 Venezuela 135.3 211.1 -35.9 71.7 88.6 163.8 112.1 46.1 TOTAL 135.3 211.1 -35.9 104.3 29.7 178.1 161.2 10.5 Middle East Iran 187.3 179.1 4.6 125.1 49.7 149.5 76.0 96.7 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 65.7 -100.0 20.2 66.9 -69.8 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.9 -100.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.0 -100.0 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.6 0.0 -- U.A.E. 17.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.2 7.2 41.1 TOTAL 205.0 179.1 14.5 190.9 7.4 184.5 164.0 12.5 Africa Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 18.6 -100.0 0.0 11.2 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 18.6 -100.0 0.0 11.2 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 340.3 390.2 -12.8 313.8 8.4 362.6 336.5 7.8 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)