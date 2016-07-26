NEW DELHI, July 26 India's Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported about 18 percent less oil from Iran in June compared with a year ago, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Essar shipped in about 178,100 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, a decline of about 5 percent from May, the data showed. Essar's oil imports from Iran averaged at about 154,200 bpd in the first half of 2016 compared with 99,200 bpd in the previous year, when the private refiner had to cut imports under pressure from western sanctions against Iran's nuclear programme, the data showed. Iran's share in overall imports by Essar Oil in the January-June period rose to about 44 percent from about 29 percent in the year-ago period. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun June May % Change June %Change Jan-June Jan-June %Change try 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 20.0 -100 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.4 -100 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.9 17.6 -32.1 Venezuela 130.6 135.3 -3.5 132.9 -1.8 158.4 115.6 37.0 TOTAL 130.6 135.3 -3.5 132.9 -1.8 170.3 156.5 8.8 Middle East Iran 178.1 187.3 -4.9 216 -17.6 154.2 99.2 55.4 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.8 55.8 -69.8 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.4 -100 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.1 -100 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.8 0.0 -- U.A.E. 0.0 17.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.5 6.0 41.3 TOTAL 178.1 205.0 -13.1 216.0 -17.6 183.4 172.7 6.2 Africa Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 19.2 -100.0 0.0 12.6 -100 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 19.2 -100.0 0.0 12.6 -100 TOTAL ALL 308.6 340.3 -9.3 368.2 -16.2 353.7 341.8 3.5 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)