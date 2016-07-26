NEW DELHI, July 26 India's Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian
crude, imported about 18 percent less oil from Iran in June compared with a year ago, according
to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson
Reuters terminal.
Essar shipped in about 178,100 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, a decline
of about 5 percent from May, the data showed.
Essar's oil imports from Iran averaged at about 154,200 bpd in the first half of 2016
compared with 99,200 bpd in the previous year, when the private refiner had to cut imports under
pressure from western sanctions against Iran's nuclear programme, the data showed.
Iran's share in overall imports by Essar Oil in the January-June period rose to about 44
percent from about 29 percent in the year-ago period.
Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
Region/Coun June May % Change June %Change Jan-June Jan-June %Change
try 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr
Latam
Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 20.0 -100
Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.4 -100
Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.9 17.6 -32.1
Venezuela 130.6 135.3 -3.5 132.9 -1.8 158.4 115.6 37.0
TOTAL 130.6 135.3 -3.5 132.9 -1.8 170.3 156.5 8.8
Middle East
Iran 178.1 187.3 -4.9 216 -17.6 154.2 99.2 55.4
Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.8 55.8 -69.8
Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.4 -100
Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.1 -100
S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.8 0.0 --
U.A.E. 0.0 17.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.5 6.0 41.3
TOTAL 178.1 205.0 -13.1 216.0 -17.6 183.4 172.7 6.2
Africa
Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 19.2 -100.0 0.0 12.6 -100
TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 19.2 -100.0 0.0 12.6 -100
TOTAL ALL 308.6 340.3 -9.3 368.2 -16.2 353.7 341.8 3.5
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number
of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.
