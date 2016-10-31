NEW DELHI, Oct 31 Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported about 47 percent less Iranian oil in September compared to August as the country's second biggest private refiner boosted purchases from Venezuela, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. A group led Russian oil giant Rosneft earlier this month agreed to acquire 98 percent stake in Essar Oil and associated port and power plant for about $13 billion, including debt. Rosneft may supply Venezuelan oil to Essar's Vadinar refinery after a deal to buy a stake in the Indian company is finalised, the Indian company's managing director L. K. Gupta told Reuters in August. Essar's oil imports from Venezuela trebled to about 211,000 barrels per day (bpd) last month from 67,000 bpd in August, the data showed. Essar shipped in about 132,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, a growth of about 8.3 percent from about 122,000 bpd a year ago, the data showed. Iran's share in overall imports by Essar Oil in the January-September period rose to about 46 percent while that of Venezuela rose to about 45 percent. Last year during the same period the two nations accounted for about a third each of Essar's overall oil imports. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Count Sept Aug %Change Sept %Change Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %Change ry 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 15.7 -100.0 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.3 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.9 17.3 -54.2 Venezuela 210.7 67.0 214.4 0.0 -- 159.3 107.6 48.1 TOTAL 210.7 67.0 214.4 0.0 -- 167.2 142.9 17.0 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.2 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.2 -100.0 Middle East Iran 132.0 248.3 -46.8 121.9 8.3 166.0 106.3 56.1 Iraq 36.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.2 44.4 -65.9 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.6 -100.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.1 -100.0 Saudi Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.5 1.5 68.4 Uae 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.7 6.1 -7.1 TOTAL 168.4 248.3 -32.2 121.9 38.1 189.4 166.1 14.1 Africa Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.4 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 379.1 315.3 20.2 121.9 211.0 356.6 320.6 11.2 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)