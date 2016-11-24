NEW DELHI, Nov 24 Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported about 86 percent more Iranian oil in October compared to a year ago, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. The company's crude purchases from Latin America in October rose 3.6 percent from a year ago, the data showed. A group led Russian oil giant Rosneft earlier this month agreed to acquire a 98 percent stake in Essar Oil and associated port and power plant for about $13 billion, including debt. Rosneft may supply Venezuelan oil to Essar's Vadinar refinery after a deal to buy a stake in the Indian company is finalised, the Indian company's managing director, L. K. Gupta, told Reuters in August. Essar shipped in about 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, a growth of about 89.5 percent from about 132,000 bpd a year ago, the data showed. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Count Oct Sep %Change Oct %Change Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %Change ry 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 14.1 -100.0 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.0 -100.0 Mexico 68.4 0.0 -- 68.3 0.2 14.1 22.5 -37.4 Venezuela 140.2 210.7 -33.4 133.1 5.4 157.3 110.2 42.8 TOTAL 208.7 210.7 -1.0 201.4 3.6 171.4 148.8 15.2 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.1 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.1 -100.0 Middle East Iran 250.2 132.0 89.5 134.4 86.1 174.6 109.2 59.9 Iraq 0.0 36.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 13.6 39.9 -65.8 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.5 -100.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.4 -100.0 Saudi Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.3 1.4 68.5 U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.1 5.5 -7.0 TOTAL 250.2 168.4 48.5 134.4 86.1 195.6 162.8 20.1 Africa Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.4 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 458.9 379.1 21.0 335.9 36.6 367.0 322.1 13.9 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)