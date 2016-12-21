NEW DELHI, Dec 21 Essar Oil, a key Indian client of Tehran, imported about 38 percent less oil from Iran in November compared with the previous month, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters Eikon terminal. Essar shipped in about 155,200 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, compared with about 34,500 bpd a year ago, the data showed. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun Nov Oct %Change Nov %Change Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %Change try 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 12.9 -100.0 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.9 -100.0 Mexico 67.2 68.4 -1.8 68.9 -2.4 18.8 26.7 -29.4 Venezuela 69.5 140.2 -50.5 213.8 -67.5 149.5 119.5 25.1 TOTAL 136.6 208.7 -34.5 282.7 -51.7 168.3 160.9 4.6 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.0 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.0 -100.0 Middle East Iran 155.2 250.2 -38.0 34.5 350.2 172.8 102.5 68.6 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.4 36.3 -65.8 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 17.7 -100.0 0.0 2.9 -100.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.0 -100.0 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 1.2 68.5 U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.0 5.0 -39.9 TOTAL 155.2 250.2 -38.0 52.2 197.4 190.3 152.9 24.5 Africa Egypt 18.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 8.5 -61.6 TOTAL 18.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 8.5 -61.6 TOTAL ALL 310.2 458.9 -32.4 334.9 -7.4 361.9 323.3 11.9 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)