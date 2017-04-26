NEW DELHI, April 26 Essar Oil, Iran's key Indian client, doubled oil imports from Iran in 2016/17 to about 239,000 barrels per day (bpd) as it stepped up shipments after sanctions against the Persian Gulf nation were lifted, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Essar shipped in about 91,000 bpd of oil from Iran last month, a decline of about 63 percent from February, the data showed, as it diversified its crude basket. In the last fiscal year, Indian refiners' oil imports from Iran topped a half-a-million-bpd mark. The South Asian nation imported 541,000 bpd oil from Iran, the data showed. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun March Feb % Chg March % Chg Jan-March Jan-March % Chg try 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.5 0.0 -- Mexico 67.6 76.4 -11.5 0.0 -- 90.2 23.9 278.0 Venezuela 137.3 75.2 82.5 134.2 2.3 94.7 158.0 -40.1 TOTAL 204.9 151.6 35.2 134.2 52.7 194.4 181.8 6.9 Middle East Iran 91.0 246.6 -63.1 204.5 -55.5 148.7 126.9 17.2 Iraq 35.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.2 33.7 -63.9 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.7 -100.0 U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.0 -100.0 TOTAL 126.3 246.6 -48.8 204.5 -38.2 160.9 179.3 -10.3 Africa Nigeria 58.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 20.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 58.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 20.2 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 389.8 398.2 -2.1 338.7 15.1 375.4 361.1 4.0 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)