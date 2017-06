NEW DELHI, May 19 Essar Oil shipped in about 12.5 percent less oil from Iran in April from a year ago at about 156,600 barrels per day (bpd), according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. In the first four months of this year, Iran's key Indian client received about 8 percent more oil from Tehran at about 150,700 bpd, the data showed. Following are details of the private refiner's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Countr Apr March %Chg Apr %Chg Jan-Apr Jan-Apr %Chg y 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.1 0.0 -- Mexico 71.1 67.6 5.2 0.0 -- 85.4 17.9 376.0 Venezuela 69.0 137.3 -49.7 211.1 -67.3 88.3 171.2 -48.4 TOTAL 140.1 204.9 -31.6 211.1 -33.6 180.8 189.1 -4.4 Middle East Iran 156.6 91.0 72.1 179.1 -12.5 150.7 139.8 7.7 Iraq 36.2 35.3 2.3 0.0 -- 18.2 25.3 -28.3 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.8 -100.0 UAE 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.0 -100.0 TOTAL 192.8 126.3 52.6 179.1 7.7 168.9 179.2 -5.8 Africa Chad 32.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.2 0.0 -- Egypt 18.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 50.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.7 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 383.8 331.3 15.9 390.2 -1.6 362.4 368.3 -1.6 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)