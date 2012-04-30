April 30 India's Essar Oil, one of Iran's key Indian clients, boosted its intake of Iranian oil by 61 percent in Jan-March from a year ago, when supplies from the sanctions-hit nation were affected by payment problems after the central bank dismantled a clearing house payment mechanism under U.S. pressure.

Overall imports by Essar rose 15 percent during the quarter as the private company has recently raised capacity of its Vadinar refinery to 360,000 barrels per day (bpd), tanker discharge data available to Reuters show.

Essar, whose crude slate comprises mainly Middle Eastern grades, also made a rare purchase of Mexico's Maya oil in March, as the complexity of its plant has also been increased to process heavy and ultra heavy grades.

Essar imported about 162,700 bpd oil from Iran in the first quarter of this year, data showed, about 56 percent of its overall imports.

Indian refiners have raised their intake of Iranian oil in the first quarter to build stock ahead of an end-June deadline when tighter sanctions come into effect, making payments, insurance and supplies more uncertain.

Essar did not import oil from Saudi Arabia in February and March, as it has not renewed its annual deal with the world's top oil supplier. However, a vessel carrying Arab Extra Light came in January that could be part of the Indian refiner's quota from last year's annual deal with Saudi Aramco, a trade source said.

Following are details of Reliance's and Essar's crude imports in the first quarter of this year versus a year ago. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Jan Feb March Jan-March Jan Feb March Jan-March %Chg %Chg %Chg %CHG Country 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 2011 2011 2011 J/J F/F M/M Qtr/Qtr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mexico -- -- 66 22 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Brunei -- -- -- -- -- -- 19 6 -- -- -100.0 -100.0 Iran 158 177 154 163 150 37 110 101 5.2 396.8 41.0 61.3 Iraq 66 66 -- 43 61 74 -- 44 7.5 -7.6 -- -1.5 Qatar 16 19 48 28 37 -- -- 13 -57.5 -- -- 118.2 S Arabia 20 -- -- 7 21 -- 17 13 -5.6 -- -100.0 -48.6 UAE 32 34 19 28 50 80 53 61 -37.4 -56.0 -64.7 -53.3 Nigeria -- -- -- -- -- -- 28 10 -- -- -100.0 -100.0

Egypt -- -- -- -- 19 -- -- 6 -100.0 -- -- -100.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 290 295 287 291 338 191 227 254 -14.0 60.3 26.7 14.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. The data does not include purchase of locally produced oil, including Mangala crude from an onshore block in Rajasthan state. (Reporting By Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Annie Banerji)