SINGAPORE Jan 11 India's Essar Oil has offered ultra-low sulphur diesel for a mini-term contract in a rare sale of the clean fuel, traders said on Monday.

The refiner has offered a 65,000-tonne cargo a month of either 10ppm sulphur diesel or 500ppm sulphur diesel for loading from Vadinar over April to September, a tender document showed.

Buyers also have the option of bidding for 38,000 tonnes of 500ppm sulphur gasoil and 40,000 tonnes of 10ppm sulphur diesel during April to September, according to the document.

The tender closes on Jan. 14 and is valid until Jan. 21.

Essar Oil is a regular exporter of 500ppm sulphur diesel but has hardly exported 10ppm sulphur diesel from its Vadinar refinery, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)