NEW DELHI Essar Power said on Friday an accident at a 1,200 megawatt plant killed two workers but it has not affected operations at a nearby oil refinery run by a group company.

A spokesman did not comment on the nature of the accident, which occurred when a boiler at the plant was being cleaned.

The Salaya I power plant in Gujarat is located near Essar Oil's ESRO.NS 20 million tonnes per year refinery that produces aviation turbine fuel, kerosene and speed diesel among other fuels, according to Essar's website.

"We would like to clarify that (the power plant mishap) has not affected the functioning of refinery in any way," spokesman Rabin Ghosh said in a statement.

