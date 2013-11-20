NEW DELHI Nov 20 Essar Oil will shut a crude unit and a secondary unit at its 405,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vadinar refinery in western India for a week from Thursday for planned maintenance, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Essar will shut a 360,000 bpd crude distillation unit and a hydrogen making unit as part of the shutdown. It is operating its delayed coker unit at a low capacity, the sources said.

The maintenance is expected to marginally affect the company's diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as the company has sufficient intermediary stocks to process at its secondary unit, the sources added.

It will also be able to meet its export commitments, they said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Ron Popeski)