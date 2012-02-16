Feb 16 India's Essar Oil has filed a petition in the country's Supreme Court seeking to review a judgment that prevents the company from deferring payment of a sales tax, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

In January the country's top court ruled against an earlier judgment by the Gujarat High Court that allowed Essar, 87 percent owned by London-listed Essar Energy, to defer payment of a sales tax, having hitherto benefited from deferrals of $1.24 billion.