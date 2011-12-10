NEW DELHI Dec 10 India Essar Oil is in talks with the Ugandan government to build an up to 7.5 mln tonnes per year oil refinery, the company's CEO said on Saturday.

"There is a big oil find in Uganda and we believe that there is a possibility of a refinery in Uganda," L.K. Gupta said.

"So we have initiated the discussions with them."

He said that the refinery capacity could be between 5 million tonnes and 7.5 million tonnes a year.

He also said the company's Vadinar refinery was processing West African and Iranian oil and it was exploring the possibility of shipping oil from Latin America. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)