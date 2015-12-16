* More details on ethanol-only vehicles by Jan. 26 -minister
NEW DELHI, Dec 16 India will soon allow
automakers to manufacture vehicles that can run entirely on
ethanol, but adoption is likely to be slow as the country has
not been able to source the sugarcane by-product even for its
current low gasoline-blending targets.
Transport minister Nitin Gadkari's announcement to push the
cleaner-burning fuel came on the day the Supreme Court of India
slapped a temporary ban on the sale of big diesel cars in the
world's most polluted city, New Delhi.
"Ethanol is the next big thing and Brazil has already shown
the way in terms of running vehicles on the biofuel," Gadkari
told a conference of sugar mills.
"The step will not only reduce our dependence on crude oil
imports but also help reduce pollution."
The ethanol vehicles will have the flexibility to switch to
other fuels, the minister said, adding that more details would
be available by Jan. 26.
Shares of Indian ethanol maker Praj Industries
jumped more than 13 percent to their highest in about two months
in a flat Mumbai market on the news.
Car makers, however, believe the country does not have the
infrastructure to launch ethanol-only vehicles. India does not
allow imports of ethanol and sugar companies prefer to sell the
biofuel to better-paying liquor companies.
"It is very far-fetched ... you can't expect global
carmakers to start working on that just for you," said Deepesh
Rathore, director at consultancy Emerging Market Automotive
Advisors. "Blend is fine, because there are other countries
which are running on that. Up to a 20 percent blend is a
practical solution."
India, the world's third largest oil consumer, currently
wants every litre of gasoline sold to be mixed with 5 percent of
ethanol and hopes to eventually raise this level to 10 percent.
But actual blending has not climbed above 3 percent.
A local tender issued by refiners Bharat Petroleum Corp
, Indian Oil Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp
in August seeking 2.7 billion litres of ethanol
managed to secure only 1.03 billion litres, sources said.
While the Indian Sugar Mills Association has said it is
ready to double ethanol supply to 1.25-1.30 billion litres in
2015/16, this would still be far below the current blending
requirements even if none of it was sold to liquor makers.
Another reason oil companies find it hard to source ethanol
cheaply is the high state duty it attracts because of its use in
the heavily taxed liquor industry.
