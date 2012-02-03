(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Krittivas Mukherjee
NEW DELHI Feb 3 The European Union (EU)
is willing to consider whether India's efforts to reduce carbon
emissions could qualify for waivers under an EU law that charges
airlines for polluting, the 27-nation bloc's climate chief said
on Friday.
India, along with the United States, China and several other
nations, has opposed the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme
that stipulates all airlines using EU airports must pay a price
for emitting planet-warming gases during a flight.
But the law also allows for equivalent measures to be taken
into account without specifying what they could be. Some
analysts say such steps would cover other ways of reducing
emissions in the airline sector.
"We are not dictating others what to do. They can do
whatever they want and we can discuss if they are equivalent
measures," Connie Hedegaard told Reuters after a meeting with
India's Aviation Minister Ajit Singh on Friday.
"I invited the Indian minister that we could engage in a
discussion on equivalent measures. We had a very constructive
dialogue. "
No. 3 in the list of top carbon polluters, India is betting
big on two market-based trading schemes to encourage energy
efficiency and the use of green power, touting them as decisive,
voluntary action to fight emissions-induced climate change.
New Delhi would hope that such schemes would qualify as
"equivalent measures" that would help its airlines gain
exemption from the EU carbon law for the aviation sector.
"That (waiver) is a provision in our legislation," Hedegaard
said, adding so far exact measures that could be considered
equivalent were yet to be negotiated.
The EU law came into force from Jan 1. Any airline that does
not comply faces fines of 100 euros ($128) for each tonne of
carbon dioxide emitted for which they have not surrendered
allowances.
In the case of persistent offenders, the EU has the right to
ban airlines from its airports.
The EU says it needs to put a price on carbon dioxide (CO2)
emissions to guard against the impact of global warming such as
crop failures, droughts or flooding.
The airlines carbon tax forms part of measures the bloc says
will help it fulfil its pledge to reduce emissions by 20 percent
below 1990 levels by 2020.
Critics have said that the unilateral action violates the
Chicago Convention on international aviation as well as some
provisions under the World Trade Organisation.
Some of them have threatened retaliatory measures. But
Hedegaard brushed aside such threats.
"The key point is some of those who now rally against the
European legislation what alternative can they rally on. It's
always easy to say what you do not like. I would very much like
to hear what do they like," she said.
Critics have said any regulation of the airline industry
should be negotiated at the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO).
Hedegaard said Europe went ahead with the law after waiting
for years for ICAO to act.
"The day that you have an international regime agreed in
ICAO and entering into force then, of course, that's good, that
fine. Then you do not need European legislation," she said.
"But the world is not so that you can say oh let's discuss
that in ICAO, please take away your legislation. That's not how
we are playing."
(Editing by Jane Merriman)