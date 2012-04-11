NEW DELHI, April 11 India's aviation ministry has forbidden local carriers from participating in the European Union carbon trading scheme, according to a government letter seen by Reuters.

The letter was addressed to five local carriers that fly internationally.

From Jan. 1, all airlines using EU airports have come under the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

U.S. airlines have said they would grudgingly comply, but China has barred its carriers from participating unless they are given permission to do so and India has said it would boycott the scheme. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)