* India says carriers will not share emission data with EU
* India's stand could harm Free Trade Agreement talks
* Airlines have signed up for right to free permits
By Anurag Kotoky
NEW DELHI, March 22 India joined China in asking
its airlines to boycott the European Union's carbon scheme on
Thursday, confirming what a senior Indian government source
previously told Reuters and stoking a diplomatic row over the
issue.
"Though the European Union has directed Indian carriers to
submit emissions details of their aircraft by March 31, 2012, no
Indian carrier is submitting them in view of the position of the
government," India's civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said on
Thursday.
"Hence the imposition of a carbon tax does not arise," Singh
told lawmakers in a written reply.
The European Commission was not immediately available to
comment.
India's opposition to the Emission Trading Scheme (ETS), a
major plank in the bloc's efforts to curb carbon dioxide
emissions and combat global warming, could damage the chances of
the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) it is negotiating with the EU.
On Monday, a senior government official told Reuters that
India would ask local airlines not to buy carbon credits from or
share emissions data with the bloc.
Since January this year, all airlines using EU airports
start to become liable to pay for carbon emissions, but no
carriers will be handed a bill until next year.
Initially, they will also be given free allowances to cover
the bulk of the cost.
The March 31 deadline is one of a series for airlines to
comply with various EU requirements. Documents seen by Reuters
showed that airlines, including from India and China, have
previously signed up to become eligible for free allowances.
SOVEREIGNTY
Foreign governments, including the world's top three carbon
emitters - the United States, China and India - say the EU is
exceeding its legal jurisdiction by charging for an entire
flight, as opposed to just the part covering European airspace.
In a meeting last month in Moscow of the so-called
"coalition of the unwilling", countries opposed to the EU law
including India, agreed on retaliatory steps, although it did
not agree on enforcing them.
China said in February its airlines were barred from
participating in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme unless they
gained government approval. Beijing has also suspended the
purchase of $14 billion worth of jets from European maker Airbus
.
The EU's Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard has said the
EU only adopted its current policy because efforts to agree a
United Nations scheme to curb rising aviation emissions had
failed.
She has repeatedly said the EU will stand by its law unless
the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization
can come up with a global plan.
The European Parliament has also reiterated support for the
carbon charge and officials say it could decide to express its
anger at India by blocking the Free Trade Agreement with the
country.
Already, differences over duties on cars and market access
for software and services have threatened the trade deal.
"It would probably be extremely difficult, if not
impossible, to get the FTA through the (European) parliament if
India does this (ignores the EU's ETS aviation law) and India is
in the last stage of this negotiation," said Glyn Ford, a former
European lawmaker who now works at Brussels-based consultancy
GPlus.
Carbon prices on the EU's ETS have fallen to levels far
below those needed to encourage low-carbon investment.
On Thursday EU carbon permits dropped nearly 9
percent to an intra-day low of 6.70 euros before recovering
slightly to close at 6.93 euros.
Traders said part of the reason for the fall was the
possibility of weakening demand for permits following India's
statement on the ETS.