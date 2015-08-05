MUMBAI Aug 5 India said on Wednesday it had put
off for now the resumption of talks on a planned free trade
accord with the European Union due to the bloc's refusal to lift
a ban on the sale of around 700 pharmaceutical products.
European regulators recommended in January suspending
marketing approval for 25 generic drugs on concerns over the
quality of data from clinical trials by GVK Biosciences. The ban
came into effect last month.
The Indian government has previously said it found no
evidence of data manipulation and has been in talks with the
European authorities for more than eight months to end the ban.
Announcing its decision to defer the planned resumption of
talks this month on the 'India-EU Broadbased Investment and
Trade Agreement, the government expressed disappointment over
the EU ban on its products, adding that pharmaceuticals was a
"flagship sector" for the country.
"It is pertinent to mention that most of these drugs have
already been in the EU market for many years without any adverse
pharmaco-vigilance report from any member state," it said in a
statement.
EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters in
Brussels this week the two sides would hold a "stocktaking
meeting" probably in early September to assess whether there was
sufficient "ambition" to restart the trade talks.
The privately-held GVK Biosciences, part of India's
infrastructure builder GVK Group, conducts clinical research for
domestic and foreign drugmakers.
The EU regulatory actions were taken after France's watchdog
inspected a GVK Biosciences manufacturing plant in southern
India last year and found manipulation of data from
electrocardiograms for at least five years.
The French regulator said at the time that suspensions were
taken out of precaution and there was no reason to suggest the
drugs were ineffective or harmful.
GVK Biosciences is one of the largest Indian clinical
research organisations to come under international scrutiny over
quality issues. Several large Indian drugmakers have over the
past two years faced U.S. and British sanctions over issues
ranging from data fabrication to sanitation.
