US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW DELHI Feb 10 The issue of Iran's nuclear programme needs to be resolved with diplomacy, India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Friday at a summit where the European Union asked New Delhi to help bring Tehran to the negotiating table. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.