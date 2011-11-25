NEW DELHI Nov 25 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not requested India to provide funds to help combat the debt crisis in Europe, the country's junior finance minister told parliament on Friday.

"No such request has been received from the International Monetary Fund to help in saving Europe from a fresh debt crisis," Namo Narain Meena said in response to a question in parliament.

The IMF on Tuesday beefed up its lending instruments and launched a six-month liquidity line, throwing help to countries with solid policies that may be at risk from the euro zone debt crisis.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)