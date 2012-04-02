MUMBAI, April 2 India's stock market regulator said on Monday it will allow bourses to list their shares, subject to certain conditions, including allowing the public to hold a 51 percent stake in the exchange.

No stock market operator will be allowed to list on its own exchange, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a statement after a board meeting, in which it accepted most of the recommendations of a committee on listing of bourses. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Rafael Nam; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)