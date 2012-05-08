BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI May 8 India has reduced the excise duty on commercial vehicles chassis by one percentage point to 14 percent, Finance Secretary R.S. Gujral said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues