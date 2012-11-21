US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
ISLAMABAD Nov 21 Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, executed in India on Wednesday for his role in the 2008 Mumbai massacre, was a "hero" who will inspire more attacks, said a senior commander of the Pakistani militant group accused of masterminding the attack.
"He was a hero and will inspire other fighters to follow his path," the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) told Reuters by telephone from an undisclosed location.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)