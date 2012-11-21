ISLAMABAD Nov 21 Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, executed in India on Wednesday for his role in the 2008 Mumbai massacre, was a "hero" who will inspire more attacks, said a senior commander of the Pakistani militant group accused of masterminding the attack.

"He was a hero and will inspire other fighters to follow his path," the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) told Reuters by telephone from an undisclosed location.