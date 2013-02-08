MUMBAI Feb 8 India's Exide Industries Ltd will raise prices for replacement auto batteries by 5-6 percent due to rising input costs, a company source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The prices are meant to offset higher lead prices, said the company source.

Shares of Exide Industries were up 3.9 percent at 0717 GMT.

