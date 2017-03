MUMBAI, June 25 Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($41.82 million) in five-year bonds with a 1-year put option at 8.40 percent, said a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

Nomura will be the arranger for the bond sale from the state-run lender, said the source who declined to be identified. ($1 = 59.7775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)