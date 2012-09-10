MUMBAI, Sept 10 Export-Import Bank of India has
raised S$250 million in 5-year bonds, pricing the deal at 3.375
percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Monday.
That is at the tight end of final guidance of 3.375 percent
to 3.500 percent provided earlier. EXIM had started with initial
guidance in the 3.625 percent area.
The final order book was 2.5 times covered, with over 60
investors, said the source.
Banks took 42 percent of the issue, 30 percent went to asset
managers and private banks took the remaining 28 percent.
Singapore accounted for 82 percent of the investors, 14
percent went to Hong Kong and 4 percent went to Europe.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)