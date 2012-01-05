MUMBAI, Jan 5 Export Import Bank of India plans to raise at least 6.25 billion rupees ($118 million) through 7-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon payable semi-annually, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 52.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)