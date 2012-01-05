MUMBAI, Jan 5 Export Import Bank of India
plans to raise at least 6.25 billion rupees ($118 million)
through 7-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon payable
semi-annually, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
($1 = 52.9 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)