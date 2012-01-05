(Updates with details) MUMBAI, Jan 5 Export Import Bank of India has already raised more than 10 billion rupees ($188.84 million) via 7-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon payable semi-annually, and has done a INR-USD currency swap on these borrowings, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Barclays, Axis Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are among the arrangers of the deal, the sources involved in the deal said. EXIM was planning to raise at least 6.25 billion rupees through vanilla bonds, a source had told earlier in the day. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)