(Updates with details)
MUMBAI, Jan 5 Export Import Bank of India
has already raised more than 10 billion rupees ($188.84 million)
via 7-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon payable semi-annually,
and has done a INR-USD currency swap on these borrowings, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Barclays, Axis Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank and Standard Chartered
Bank are among the arrangers of the deal, the sources involved
in the deal said.
EXIM was planning to raise at least 6.25 billion rupees
through vanilla bonds, a source had told earlier in the day.
($1 = 53 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)