European stocks fall as investors flee risk, drugmaker Roche weighs
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
MUMBAI, Sept 10 Export-Import Bank of India set final guidance for its 5-year Singapore dollar bond sale at 3.375 percent-3.500 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
The lender is likely to raise S$200-300 million from the deal, which is being managed by Citigroup and Standard Chartered, said the source. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
* Downgraded Reliance Communications Limited's (RCom) Corporate Family rating and Senior Secured Bond rating to Ca from Caa1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: