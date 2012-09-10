MUMBAI, Sept 10 Export-Import Bank of India set final guidance for its 5-year Singapore dollar bond sale at 3.375 percent-3.500 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

The lender is likely to raise S$200-300 million from the deal, which is being managed by Citigroup and Standard Chartered, said the source. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)