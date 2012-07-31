MUMBAI, July 31 Export-Import Bank of India set final guidance for its 5-year dollar bond issue at 355 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, tighter than its initial guidance of 375 bps, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The lender is raising $500 million from the deal, which is being managed by Citigroup and Standard Chartered Bank, said the source.

