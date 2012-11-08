MUMBAI Nov 8 India's Exim Bank plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.99 million) via three-year bonds with a put/call at the end of 18 months at 8.65 percent, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Barclays is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 54.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)