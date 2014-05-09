MUMBAI May 9 The election commission of India said exit polls for general elections cannot be broadcast until May 16 when the official counting of votes begins and results are due to be unveiled, according to television channels citing news agency Press Trust of India.

Indian shares surged to record highs, and bonds and rupee gained on Friday on expectations that exit polls originally due to be unveiled on Monday, would show opposition Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)