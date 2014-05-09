A man casts his vote as another waits at a polling centre during the seventh phase of India's general election, in Rangareddy district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI Chief election commissioner said that exit polls can be broadcast after 1830 India time (1300 GMT) on May 12, the last day of voting, TV station CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday.

The report contradicts earlier reports from several TV channels picking up a Press Trust of India news item that said the Election Commission had barred the broadcast of exit polls until May 16, when official results are due out.

India's 10-year government bond momentarily fell on the initial news of the delay of exit polls, but recovered afterwards. The yield was last trading at 8.74 percent, down 2 basis points from Thursday's close.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)