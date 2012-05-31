NEW DELHI May 31 India announced a series of austerity steps on Thursday, including a 10 percent cut in non-plan expenditure for 2012/13, in a bid to contain its ballooning fiscal deficit.

India's non-plan expenditure for 2012/13 is estimated at 9.70 trillion rupees ($172.83 billion).

However, the cut, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, excludes interest payment, debt repayment, defence capital, salaries, pensions, and grants to states.

($1 = 56.1250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)