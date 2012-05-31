(Adds details, comments, background)
By Arup Roychoudhury
NEW DELHI May 31 India announced a series of
austerity steps on Thursday, including a 10 percent cut in
non-plan expenditure for this fiscal year, which analysts said
were not enough and would not have much impact on the country's
overall spending.
Asia's third-largest economy is struggling to contain its
fiscal deficit, which widened to 5.097 trillion rupees ($90.86
billion), or equivalent to 5.76 percent of its gross domestic
product, in the 2011/12 fiscal year.
The cut in non-plan spending excludes interest payment, debt
repayment, defence capital, salaries, pensions, and grants to
states, a statement released by the finance ministry showed.
"The cut takes care of discretionary spending and this is
basically a salutary measure.... This won't have a material
impact on the overall spending," Gaurav Kapur, senior economist
at Royal Bank of Scotland, said.
The excluded categories comprise about 72 percent of India's
non-plan expenditure, estimated at 9.70 trillion rupees for the
current 2012/13 fiscal year, said Nitesh Ranjan, an economist
with the Union Bank of India.
"The government needs to take more credible actions for
containing the fiscal deficit. I do not think such austerity
step(s) will go well with investor sentiment, for whom it is
intended," Ranjan said.
But not all analysts share the view.
Saugata Bhattacharya, an economist with Axis Bank said, the
austerity drive was a small, but necessary step.
"Everything now is sentiment driven... The government needs
to be seen doing something," Bhattacharya said.
On Thursday, India's economic growth slumped to its lowest
level in nine years in the first three months of 2012, marking a
dramatic slide in the fortunes of the country.
Other measures which the government announced include curbs
on foreign travel and purchase of vehicles by government
officials.
The government's belt-tightening attempts last July by
banning creation of new posts and foreign travel curbs had
little impact on total spending.
($1 = 56.1250 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi and Swati
Bhat in Mumbai; editing by Malini Menon)