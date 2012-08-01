NEW DELHI Aug 1 At least four low-intensity blasts hit the western Indian city of Pune on Wednesday evening, injuring at least one person, television channels said, citing police.

CNN-IBN said one of the blasts was caused by a bomb hidden in a dustbin while another went off near a popular theatre. A home ministry spokesman told Reuters he could not immediately confirm the blasts.

In 2010, eight people were killed in a bomb attack on a restaurant in the university city.