Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
NEW DELHI Bombs placed on bicycles exploded in a crowded market-place in Hyderabad on Thursday, and the home minister said at least 11 people were killed and 50 wounded.
"I talked to the chief minister who said both blasts took place within a radius of 150 metres," Home Minister Sushil Shinde told reporters. "Eight people died at one place, three at the other.
MUMBAI Farmers from Maharashtra started an indefinite strike on Thursday, curtailing the supply of vegetables, fruits and milk to cities like Mumbai in a move that could push up food prices in the coming days.