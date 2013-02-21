NEW DELHI Bombs placed on bicycles exploded in a crowded market-place in Hyderabad on Thursday, and the home minister said at least 11 people were killed and 50 wounded.

"I talked to the chief minister who said both blasts took place within a radius of 150 metres," Home Minister Sushil Shinde told reporters. "Eight people died at one place, three at the other.

