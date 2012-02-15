Feb 15 India's services export receipts in December fell slightly to $11.18 billion, from $11.28 billion in November, provisional central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Import payments were $7.66 billion in December, compared with $7.40 billion in the previous month.

The Reserve Bank of India releases provisional aggregate monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of 45 days. (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)