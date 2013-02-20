US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Feb 20 India is unlikely to achieve its $350 billion export target in the current fiscal year that ends in March, Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma said on Wednesday.
Sharma said India hopes to achieve exports of around $300 billion during the fiscal, he said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds quote, updates prices)