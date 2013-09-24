MUMBAI, Sept 24 Exports of gold jewellery from
India nearly halved in August to $561 million, a leading
industry body said on Tuesday, although they picked up from
July, when the central bank tied imports by the world's biggest
bullion buyer to its overseas shipments.
The amount of gold jewellery India exports now directly
impacts gold imports by the world's biggest buyer of bullion, as
the government tries to curb a bulging current account deficit.
Exports fell in August to $561 million, the Gems and
Jewellery Export Promotion Council said in a statement, after a
fall of 70 percent in July to $441.4 million.
India's efforts to stem buying of gold, the second-biggest
item in its import bill, include a rule that 20 percent of all
imports must be turned around and sold for export as jewellery.
But confusion over how the rule would work had virtually
stopped imports since the end of July. They are expected to
resume soon after a high level meeting of government officials
last week to clarify the rules.
India shipped $2.68 billion worth of gold jewellery in value
terms from April to August, down 59.4 percent on year.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)