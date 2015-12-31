NEW DELHI Dec 31 India's external debt was at $483.2 billion at end-September, down $291 million from end-June, the finance ministry said in a release on Thursday.

Long-term debt accounted for 82.2 percent of the total external debt.

India's forex reserves were sufficient to cover 72.5 percent to the total debt at end-September compared with 71.9 percent at end-March. The ratio of short term external debt to foreign exchange reserves was 24.6 percent against 25.0 percent at end-March, the ministry said. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anand Basu)