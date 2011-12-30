NEW DELHI Dec 30 India's total external debt rose to $326.6 billion at the end of September, compared with $317 billion at end-June 2011, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The government, in the mid-year review of the economy released on Dec. 9, had said the external debt continued to remain within manageable limits.

