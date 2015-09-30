MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's end-June external debt was at $482.9 billion, up $8.5 billion from March-end, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Wednesday.

The increase in the external debt was mainly due to higher non-resident Indian deposits and commercial borrowings, the RBI said.

The share of short-term debt residual maturity to India's forex reserves stood at 51.9 percent from 54.2 percent end-March, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)