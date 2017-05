An employee poses with the bundles of rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI India's external debt stood at $461.9 billion as of end-December, up 3.5 percent from end-March 2014, the government said in a release on Tuesday.

India's external debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio stood at 23.2 percent as of end-December, compared with 23.7 percent as of end-March 2014.

The country's short-term debt fell 6.7 percent from March-end 2014 to $85.6 billion as of December-end, while long-term debt rose 6.1 percent to $376.4 billion, the statement from finance ministry said.

