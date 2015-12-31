Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
NEW DELHI India's external debt was at $483.2 billion at end-September, down $291 million from end-June, the finance ministry said in a release on Thursday.
Long-term debt accounted for 82.2 percent of the total external debt.
India's forex reserves were sufficient to cover 72.5 percent to the total debt at end-September compared with 71.9 percent at end-March. The ratio of short term external debt to foreign exchange reserves was 24.6 percent against 25.0 percent at end-March, the ministry said.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.