NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's end-March external debt was at $471.9 billion, up $15.8 billion from end-December, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.

The country's external debt in March 2017 was, however, lower compared with $485 billion a year ago, the statement showed.

On a residual maturity basis, short-term debt constituted41.5 percent of total external debt at end-March.