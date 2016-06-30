A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of Indian currency notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/files

MUMBAI India's end-March external debt was at $485.6 billion, up $10.6 billion from end-March 2015, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Thursday.

The figure was up $5.4 billion from the $480.2 billion registered at end-December 2015.

The increase in external debt was mainly due to a rise in non-resident Indian deposits, but was partly offset by valuation gains resulting from the appreciation of the dollar versus the rupee and other major currencies.

The share of short-term debt residual maturity to India's forex reserves stood at 42.6 percent of the total external debt at end-March, compared with 38.2 percent at end-March 2015, the RBI said.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Swati Bhat, and Abhirup Roy; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)