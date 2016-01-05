(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Jan 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mark Zuckerberg
is once again facing heat for trying to give something away. The
Facebook founder is fighting hard to save his plan to
roll out free internet to India's poor. He has written
passionate editorials and taken out newspaper adverts pleading
for public support for the mobile web offering, which is known
as Free Basics. If India shuts down the service, the 30-odd
other developing nations where it is on offer may follow. It's
another example where the young billionaire's apparently noble
goals have sparked a furious backlash.
Free Basics allows poor mobile phone users to access
pared-down versions of certain apps and sites, including
Facebook and Wikipedia, as well as health and education
information, without paying for the data they consume. In a
practice known as "zero rating", the costs are borne by the
partnering telecom operator - in this case, Anil Ambani's
Reliance Communications.
Zuckerberg argues that people deserve access to basic
services like health and education - and that should include the
internet as well. But critics accuse Facebook of trying to
prevent any rivals to its core social network from emerging.
Others worry that newcomers will equate the internet with
Facebook. India is already the company's second-largest market
by users. Dominance there could prove enormously lucrative in
the long run.
Worldwide regulators are divided on the idea that underpins
the service. Zero rating has been banned or restricted in
countries such as Canada, the Netherlands, and Chile, according
to campaigners Access Now. Many argue it violates the spirit of
net neutrality - a principle that network providers should offer
no advantage to specific sites or services through pricing or
speed. The European Union has allowed national regulators to
decide whether to permit zero rating.
The founders of some of India's most prominent blue-chip
companies and start-ups have spoken out against Free Basics,
which launched locally in February and was suspended by the
regulator in December.
It is startling that Zuckerberg has failed to convince so
many in India about the merits of Free Basics. Aggressive
campaigning by Facebook may have even deepened suspicions about
its motives. It's similar to the fierce public reaction that
followed the billionaire's decision last month to give away 99
percent of his Facebook shares to a new charity. Zuckerberg's
inability to win over his critics may kill off his plan to
connect the world.
On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's telecom regulator said on Jan. 1 that it had
received a record number of responses to its consultation on
differential pricing for data services that will decide the fate
of Facebook's Free Basics platform in the country.
- The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has
extended a deadline for comments until Jan. 7. In December, TRAI
ordered Facebook's mobile partner Reliance Communications to
suspend the Free Basics service.
- Free Basics lets users access pared-down versions of a
limited number of websites including Facebook, Wikipedia, Bing
search, BBC News, and Dictionary.com without any charges. It is
available in around 37 countries.
- The service is paid for by telecom operators. The practice
is known as "zero rating", where certain sites and applications
are not counted against a user's data limits.
- Earlier this year, Bharti Airtel, India's largest mobile
operator, tried to launch a similar service. In the case of
Airtel Zero, application providers would have paid for data
charges.
- "More than 30 countries have recognized Free Basics as a
program consistent with net neutrality and good for consumers",
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wrote in the Times of India on
Dec. 28.
- India doesn't currently have rules on net neutrality - the
principle that internet service providers give no competitive
advantage to specific applications or services, either through
pricing, speed, or quality of service.
- Reuters: Facebook fights for free Internet in India,
global test-case
- TRAI consultation paper: bit.ly/1RdncHY
- Mark Zuckerberg column: bit.ly/1Psa27X
RELATED COLUMNS
It's complicated
It goes to 99
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)